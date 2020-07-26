President Ram Nath Kovind donates to Army Hospital on Vijay Diwas

New Delhi: As a tribute to soldiers who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war, the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind today (July 26, 2020) presented a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi, to buy equipment that will help doctors and paramedics to combat the Covid-19 pandemic effectively. Today is the 21st anniversary of the Kargil war victory which is celebrated as Vijay Diwas.

The President’s contribution to the Army Hospital has been made possible due to an exercise to economise expenditure in the Rashtrapati Bhavan and thus make more resources available to contain Covid-19. The President had earlier issued directions to reduce expenses by initiating a slew of measures in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. As a sequel to this initiative, he had earlier deferred the proposal to buy a limousine which was to be used for ceremonial occasions.

The contribution from the President to the Army Hospital will be used to procure units of PAPR (powered air purifying respirator), which are state-of-art equipment to enable medical professionals breathe during surgeries and protect them from infection. This will serve the larger cause of patients’ care and protection to those warriors who are fighting an invisible enemy.

In his role as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the President’s gesture will boost the morale of the frontline Covid Warriors of the Army Hospital. It will go a long way in providing a safe, conducive environment to them so that they can perform to the best of their ability. It is also hoped that the gesture will inspire other people and organisations to economise expenditure and utilise the savings to aid and support our Covid warriors.

The Army Hospital (Research and Referral) is the apex medical care centre for the Armed Forces of India. The Officiating Commandant Maj. Gen. Sarat Chandra Dash was also a participant in OP VIJAY for which he was awarded Yudh Seva Medal. In the prevailing situation, its doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are tirelessly working round the clock and providing the highest quality of medical care at great risk to their own lives.

