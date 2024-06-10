The President of the Republic of Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu met the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (June 10, 2024).

Welcoming President Dr. Muizzu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President conveyed her greetings to the new government and the people of Maldives, and expressed confidence that Maldives will continue on the path of prosperity and development under President Dr. Muizzu’s leadership.

Both leaders noted the longstanding and multifaceted ties between two countries and highlighted important pillars of our wide ranging bilateral cooperation including people-to-people linkages, capacity building cooperation, economic & trade relations and development cooperation.

The President expressed hope that India-Maldives relations will continue to strengthen in the years to come.