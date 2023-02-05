National

President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe ceremonially receives 50 buses from High Commissioner of India Gopal Baglay

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe ceremonially received 50 buses from High Commissioner of India Gopal Baglay.

These buses for use by SLTB Island wide are supplied under an Indian credit line for 500 buses.

Image

 

Odisha Diary bureau
