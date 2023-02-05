President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe ceremonially receives 50 buses from High Commissioner of India Gopal Baglay

New Delhi : President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe ceremonially received 50 buses from High Commissioner of India Gopal Baglay.
These buses for use by SLTB Island wide are supplied under an Indian credit line for 500 buses.
