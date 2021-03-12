President of India to visit Uttar Pradesh from March 13 to 15

New Delhi: The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Uttar Pradesh from March 13 to 15, 2021.

The President will reach Varanasi in the afternoon of March 13, 2021.

On March 14, 2021, the President will visit Chapki in Sonbhadra district where he will grace the Vanvasi Samagam and inaugurate the newly constructed building of Seva Kunj Ashram.

On March 15, 2021, the President will grace the inaugural session of Jagran Forum on issues of Ganga, Environment and the culture of India, being organised by Dainik Jagran in Varanasi.