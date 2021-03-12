KIIT Ranked in Times Higher Education Ranking

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar has been ranked 251-300 in the Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University Rankings-2021 announced on Tuesday. The other higher education institutions getting a place in the rankings are NIT Rourkela (201-250) and IIT Bhubaneswar (301-350). This year KIIT moved up from 301-350 rank last year to 251-300 rank in the latest rankings.

Times Higher Education World Higher Education and University Rankings are the only global performance tables that judge research-intensive universities across all their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. The Emerging Economies University Rankings use the same 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons, trusted by students, academics, university leaders, industry and governments. But the weightings are specially recalibrated to reflect the characteristics of the emerging economy universities.

Since its inception, KIIT has been according topmost priority to quality education and research. It has been encouraging and providing all types of support to its faculties and research scholars to conduct qualitative research work. It has adopted new technologies and many innovations in teaching –learning process.

Expessing his happiness over this achievement of KIIT, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, a few institutions and universities are being featured in World Rankings, which itself is a matter of pride for the state. “We are happy that KIIT Deemed to be University is among 251-300 rank in the Emerging Economies rankings of the Times Higher Education(THE), as it has tried to maintain excellence in academics, research, outreach, etc. KIIT will try to better its rank in world rankings in future”, he stated.