President of India to open Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Annual “Udyanotsav” on February 12

New Delhi: The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, will open the annual “Udyanotsav” of Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 12, 2021.

The Mughal Gardens will remain open for the general public from February 13, 2021 to March 21, 2021 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days) between 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs.

As precautionary measures, walk-in entry will not be available this year. Visitors will be allowed to see the Gardens only through advance online booking. Booking can be made on https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx.

Seven pre-booked hourly slots will be available between 1000 hrs and 1700 hrs. Last entry will be at 1600 hrs. Each slot can accommodate a maximum of 100 persons. During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID protocols such as wearing of mask, maintaining social distance etc. They will have to undergo thermal screening at entry point. People vulnerable to the COVID-19 are discouraged for the tour.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President’s Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Visitors are requested not to bring any water bottles, briefcases, handbags/ladies purses, cameras, radios/transistors, boxes, umbrellas, eatables etc. Arrangements of hand sanitizers, drinking water, toilets, first aid / medical facility are provided at various places along the public route.

Apart from the annual opening of Mughal Gardens, people can visit Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum as well as witness the Change of Guard Ceremony. More details could be seen at http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour/.