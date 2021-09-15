President of India to Grace the Special Session of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on September 17

New Delhi : The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will visit Himachal Pradesh from September 16 to 19, 2021.

On September 17, 2021, the President will grace and address the special session of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly being organised on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of Statehood of Himachal Pradesh.

On September 18, 2021, the President will grace the valedictory ceremony of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service Officer Trainees of 2018 and 2019 batches at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts, Shimla.