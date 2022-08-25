President of India to confer the National Awards to Teachers 2022 to 46 selected Awardees on 5th September 2022

New Delhi : President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu will confer National Awards to Teachers 2022 to 46 selected awardees on 5th September 2022 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organising a National level function on Teachers Day i.e. 5th September every year to confer the National Awards to best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three stage selection process.

The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The event will be telecast live on Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha Channels of Ministry of Education and streamed live on https://webcast.gov.in/moe.

Below is the list of Awardees :