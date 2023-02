The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Arunachal Pradesh from February 20 to 21, 2023.

On February 20, 2023, the President will grace the 37th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh and attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the State Government at Itanagar.

On February 21, 2023, the President will address the special session of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Itaganar.