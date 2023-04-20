The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced the opening of Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra for public viewing today (April 20, 2023). It will be open for visitors from April 23, 2023 between 10 am and 5 pm, except Mondays and other government holidays.

During the tour, visitors can have glimpses of the 173 year-old heritage building from inside. They can also walk through its lawns, orchards and nature trails. For visitors’ convenience there will be provision for cloakroom, wheelchair, café, souvenir shop, restrooms, water dispensers and a first aid set up. One can book slot for guided tour of the Rashtrapati Niwas at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/.

Earlier in the day, the President visited the Indian Institute of Advanced Study in Shimla which was established by the former President of India, Dr S Radhakrishnan, with the aim to promote high-quality academic work in humanities, social sciences and natural sciences.