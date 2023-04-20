Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor inaugurates Kalyan Jewellers’ new showroom in Greater Noida (W)

Greater Noida : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today launched its new showroom in Greater Noida (W), Uttar Pradesh. The showroom was inaugurated by Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor.

On this occasion, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, said, “It is a privilege to be part of this momentous occasion. Representing such a renowned brand, founded on the fundamental values of trust, transparency, and customer-centricity, is a matter of great pride for me. I am delighted to join you today to inaugurate this brand new Kalyan Jewellers showroom and interact with all of you. I am confident that the company’s patrons in this region will truly enjoy the service-backed shopping experience and exquisite collection of jewellery pieces offered by brand Kalyan Jewellers.”

In celebration of the showroom launch, Kalyan Jewellers is offering a unique promotion of 0% making charges on half the purchase value for customers shopping for a minimum of Rs. 1 lakh. Additionally, the Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate, which is the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms, will apply, ensuring a seamless and service-backed shopping experience. These offers are valid for a limited period only.

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is all BIS hallmarked and goes through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive Kalyan Jewellers’ 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyalists.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands, such as Lila – diamonds & semi-precious stone jewellery, Tejasvi – Polki jewellery, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah – temple Jewellery, Glo – dancing diamonds, Ziah – Solitaire-like diamond jewellery, Anokhi – uncut diamonds, Apoorva – diamonds for special occasions, Muhurat – wedding jewellery, and Rang – precious stones jewellery.