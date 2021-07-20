President of India Ram Nath Kovind greets people on the Eve of Eid-Uz-Zuha

New Delhi : The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-uz-Zuha.

In his message the President has said, “On the occasion of Eid-uz-Zuha, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters.

Eid-uz-Zuha is a festival to express gratitude to the spirit of love, selflessness and sacrifice, and to work together for unity and fraternity in an inclusive society.

The festival of Eid is also an opportunity to share our happiness and help the poor and destitute people.” Let us pledge to fight COVID-19 by adopting measures to prevent its spread and work for happiness and well being of every section of the society”.