New Delhi : The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind was not able to visit the Kargil War Memorial at Dras as his chopper faced inclement weather en-route. Instead, the President visited Baramulla and paid his tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defending the nation by laying a wreath at the Dagger War Memorial. He also interacted with Officers and Jawans of Chinar Corps and visited High Altitude Warfare School at Gulmarg.

Related