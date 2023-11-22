PRESIDENT OF INDIA LAUNCHES AN EDUCATION CAMPAIGN ‘NEW EDUCATION FOR NEW INDIA’ OF BRAHMA KUMARIS, SAMBALPUR

New Delhi,22nd November: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu launched an Education Campaign ‘New Education for New India’ of Brahma Kumaris, Sambalpur at Sambalpur, Odisha today (November 22, 2023). This campaign is envisaged to inculcate values and uplift the consciousness of the students for better society.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that education has always played an important and transformative role in society building. She highlighted that moral and human values like service, equality and sympathy are the foundation of our culture and youth should be familiar with these great ideals. They should take care of their elderly parents and people from the deprived sections of society to make a better society. She added that positive attitude towards these values should be created in the minds of children through education.

The President said that moral education helps in building our life and brings positive changes in the society. Moral education makes us aware of the life values of compassion, kindness, friendship and fraternity. Positive changes can occur in an individual having these qualities. Positive changes in an individual can result a better society. She was happy to note that Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya is making the path to happiness, peace and joy, accessible through character-building, self-realization and divine experience.