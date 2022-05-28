President of India in Madhya Pradesh; Graces a Function ‘One-Nation – One Health System is the need of Hour’ organized by the Arogya Bharati

New Delhi :The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind graced and addressed a function on the subject ‘One-Nation – One Health System is the need of Hour’ organized by the Arogya Bharati in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh today (May 28, 2022).

Speaking on the occasion, the President was happy to note that during the last two decades, Arogya Bharti has been working in an organized manner with a holistic approach of making citizens healthy. He also noted that the thinking of Arogya Bharti is very clear and simple – when every individual is healthy, all the families will be healthy; if each family is healthy then every village and every city will be healthy and thus the whole country will be healthy. He praised Arogya Bharati for expanding its activities at the national level.

The President said that under the National Health Policy announced in the year 2017, Government aims to make quality health services accessible to all at an affordable cost. It is also the aim of this policy to arrange health facilities for all in a comprehensive and holistic manner. He said that to achieve these goals, the cooperation of all sections of the society, especially the aware citizens, along with the participation of government and private sector institutions is essential. In this context, Arogya Bharti has made a very positive effort by raising awareness among the people and by bringing together people from all medical systems. Arogya Bharti is working in line with the national goal of prioritizing ‘preventive and promotive’ healthcare by paying special attention to prevention of modern lifestyle diseases.