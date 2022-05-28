PM visits Matushri K.D.P. Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot

New Delhi :Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the newly built Matushri K.D.P. Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot. Shree Patel Seva Samaj manages the hospital. It will make available high-end medical equipment and provide world-class healthcare facilities to the region’s people. Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel , Union Ministers Shri Parshottam Rupala, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Dr. Mahendra Munjapara, Members of Parliament, Gujarat Government Ministers and members of sant samaj were among those present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister expressed his happiness about the inauguration of the hospital. He said this hospital is for improving the health services in Saurashtra. This hospital is an example of the synergy between Government & Private for attempting to improve the lives of the people.

On the successful completion of 8 years of the NDA Government, the Prime Minister thanked the people for giving him the opportunity to serve the nation. He said that it was apt that he is on Gujarat soil on the eve of 8 years of service to the motherland. He bowed to the people of Gujarat for giving him opportunity and ‘sanskars’ to serve the country. He said that this service is in our culture, in our soil’s culture, and in Bapu and Patel’s culture. He said that no wrongdoing has happened in the last 8 years which would have caused embarrassment for the people of the country. In these years, service to the poor, ‘Sushasan’ and ‘Gareeb Kalyan’ were accorded the highest priority. He said that the mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas Sabka Prayas gave a push for the nation’s development.

The Prime Minister said Pujya Bapu and Sardar Patel dreamt for the empowerment of the poor, dalit, deprived, tribals, women etc.. An India where Swachata and Swasth have become a part of the nation’s consciousness. Bapu, said the Prime Minister, wanted an India where the economy is strengthened by Swadeshi solutions. He informed that now more than 3 crore families have got a pucca house, more than 10 Crore families have been freed from open defecation, more than 9 crore sisters have been freed from smoke in the kitchen, and more than 2.5 crore families have got electricity connection, more than 6 crore families have got drinking water connection and more than 50 crore beneficiaries have got health coverage for up to Rs. 5 lakh free of cost. He said these are not mere numbers but proof of our dedication to ensure the dignity of the poor and of the nation’s service.

The Prime Minister said that even during one in 100 years pandemic they have made sure the poor don’t feel any difficulty in their lives. Money was deposited in Jan Dhan bank accounts, free cylinders were given to the poor, and testing and vaccines were given free of cost for everyone.

The Prime Minister said even when war is going on now, we have attempted to ease the life of the people. He said that his government has started campaigns to attain saturation in the schemes. When everyone gets their due, there is no scope of discrimination and corruption, he emphasized. He said this attempt will ease the lives of the poor and middle class.

Speaking in Gujarati, the Prime Minister complimented the Patel community for their great work of public service. Recalling his days as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the Prime MInister said that in 2001 when the people of Gujarat gave him the opportunity to serve them, there were only 9 medical colleges, now there are 30 medical colleges in Gujarat. “I wish to see a medical college in every district of Gujarat and the country. We have changed the rules and now medical and engineering students can study in their mother tongue”, he said.

Talking about industry, Shri Modi said earlier industry was visible only from Vadodara to Vapi, now industry is flourishing everywhere in Gujarat. Highways have broadened and MSME has emerged as a great strength of Gujarat. Pharmaceutical industry is also booming. Identity of Saurashtra is the courageous character of its people, he said.

Striking a personal note, the Prime Minister said that he understands poverty and how women of the family keep on working despite being unwell and avoid taking treatment so that the family is not inconvenienced. “Today you have a son in Delhi who has ensured that no mother goes without treatment. That is why PMJAY scheme has been launched”, he said. Similarly, there are Jan Aushadhi Kendras for affordable medicine and International Yoga Day is being celebrated for the good health of everyone, The Prime Minister concluded.