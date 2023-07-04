President of India Graces the Closing Ceremony of 125th Birth Anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the closing ceremony of the 125th Birth Anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Hyderabad today (July 4, 2023).



Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Alluri Sitarama Raju’s struggle against injustice and exploitation is a proud chapter of the Indian freedom struggle. She said that all the people, especially the younger generation, should be aware of his patriotism and courage.



The President said that the life-character of Alluri Sitarama Raju is an example of uniting society without any discrimination based on caste and class. She noted that Alluri Sitarama Raju was adopted by the tribal society completely and he also made the happiness and sorrow of the tribal society his own happiness and sorrow. He is being remembered as a tribal warrior and it is his true identity. He kept fighting for the rights of the tribal society till his martyrdom. She said that it is the duty of all of us to remember the legacy of such a great freedom fighter. She urged intellectuals, especially sociologists and historians to make efforts to create awareness about the contribution of freedom fighters like Alluri Sitarama Raju among all citizens, especially the younger generation.



The President said that working selflessly and fearlessly for the well-being of the deprived sections of society is the message of the life of Alluri Sitarama Raju. She added that we could pay him real tribute only by adopting his ideals in our conduct. She urged all to adopt the values and ideals of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the interest of society and the country.



