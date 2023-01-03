President of India Droupadi Murmu Graces the Launch of National Campaign on ‘RISE- Rising India Through Spiritual Empowerment’, Organized by Brahma Kumaris; Virtually Inaugurates Brahma Kumaris Silence Retreat Centre, Secunderabad and Lays Foundation Stone for Brahma Kumaris Auditorium and Spiritual Art Gallery at Indore

New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu graced the launch of the National Campaign on ‘RISE-Rising India through Spiritual Empowerment’, organized by Brahma Kumaris at Mount Abu, Rajasthan today (January 3, 2023). She also virtually inaugurated the Brahma Kumaris Silence Retreat Centre, Secunderabad, Telangana and laid the foundation stone for Brahma Kumaris Auditorium and Spiritual Art Gallery at Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that she has had a deep connection with the Brahma Kumaris Institution. She learned the method of Raja Yoga which gave importance to inner spiritual power rather than external physical conveniences and events. This infused light and enthusiasm into her life at a time when she was feeling darkness around and lacked hope.

The President said that it is a matter of pride that, for the past nearly 80 years, the Brahma Kumaris Sansthan has been making invaluable contributions towards spiritual progress, inner transformation of personality and revitalization of the world community. Through the spirit of service based on peace, non-violence and love, this organization has made significant contributions in many fields like holistic education, rural development, health, women empowerment, disaster management, welfare of divyangjans and orphans and environment protection. She appreciated Brahma Kumaris for these noble works.

The President noted that the Brahma Kumaris organization is running about 5000 meditation centers in 137 countries. She said that women play leading roles in this organization assisted by the spiritual brothers. This is the largest spiritual organization run by women which proves that, given the opportunity, women can do work at par with men, or perhaps even better. She expressed happiness that Brahma Kumaris organization has played an active role in the empowerment of women. Brahma Baba believes that the overall development of the world lies in the spiritual, social and intellectual empowerment of women. She said that with this thinking Brahma Baba gave leading roles to women and today’s world-community needs more of similar thinking.

The President said that spirituality is the guiding light which can show the right path to the entire humanity. Our country has to use both science and spirituality for world peace. Our aim is that India should become a knowledge super power. It is our aspiration that this knowledge should be used for sustainable development, for social harmony, for the upliftment of women and downtrodden sections, for the proper use of the energy of the youth and for the establishment of everlasting peace in the world.

The President said that today we are facing an existential threat due to climate change. Conservation of the environment is also a kind of spiritual empowerment because a clean and healthy environment gives us peace. This interrelationship of environment and spirituality is not a new thing for us. We have been worshiping trees, mountains and rivers for centuries. To bring peace in our life, we must protect the environment.

The President said that in this era of uncertainty, along with safeguarding its national interests, India is also playing the role of a harbinger of peace in the world. According to its culture and tradition, our country is active in building a world order based on spirituality and morality. She expressed confidence that the ‘RISE’ campaign would contribute in making India a leading nation by spiritually empowering its people and supporting the welfare of the entire humanity.