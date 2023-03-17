President of India Droupadi Murmu attends civic reception at Thiruvananthapuram; inaugurates silver jubilee celebration of ‘Kudumbashree’ and launches ‘Unnathi’

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu attended the civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of Kerala at Thiruvananthapuram today (March 17, 2023). On the occasion, the President inaugurated the silver jubilee celebration of ‘Kudumbashree’ – one of the largest women’s self-help networks in the world and launched ‘Unnathi’ – an umbrella programme to create opportunities for employment and self-employment, among the youth belonging to SC and ST communities. She also witnessed the release of technical, engineering and diploma books translated into Malayalam.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that Kerala’s lush green forests, beautiful beaches and backwaters, fascinating hills, lovely lakes, ambling rivers, swaying coconut trees and rich biodiversity do make it ‘God’s Own Country’. That is why Kerala is one of the most attractive tourist destinations. It is also a major hub of health resorts, specially those based on nature-cure and Ayurveda. The talented and hard-working people of Kerala have earned global respect for their sincerity, skills, and enterprise. She appreciated the people of Kerala for spreading the glory of India through the highly respected Malayali diaspora.

The President said that the cosmopolitan outlook of the people of Kerala is worth emulating. In Kerala, people of all faiths and religions have been living together in harmony, bound by the language and culture of this beautiful State.

The President said that sex-ratio in Kerala is by far the best in the country. Kerala also has the highest literacy rate including women’s literacy. On the parameters of promoting maternal health and preventing infant mortality, Kerala’s performance is the best in the country. She said that when women are given important role in any society, it results in overall betterment of that society. In Kerala, women have been more educated and empowered which reflects in Kerala’s better performance on several Human Development Indices.

The President expressed confidence that the educated and dedicated youth of Kerala would make a huge contribution in making India a developed country during the ‘Amrit-Kaal’.