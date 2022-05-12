President of India appoints Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India

New Delhi :The President is pleased to appoint Rajiv Kumar the senior-most Election Commissioner, as the Chief Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India. Rajiv Kumar will assume the charge of office of the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022 vice Sushil Chandra consequent upon his demitting the Office of the Chief Election Commissioner on the 14th May, 2022.
