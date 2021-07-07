President of India accepted the resignation of 12 Council of Ministers

New Delhi: The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of the following members of the Council of Ministers, with immediate effect :-

1. Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda

2. Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad

3. Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot

4. Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

5. Dr. Harsh Vardhan

6. Shri Prakash Javadekar

7. Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar

8. Shri Babul Supriyo

9. Shri Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao

10. Shri Rattan Lal Kataria

11. Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi

12. Sushri Debasree Chaudhuri