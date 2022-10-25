President Murmu to present Silver Trumpet, Trumpet Banner to President’s Bodyguard on October 27

President Droupadi Murmu will present the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President’s Bodyguard, PBG at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on 27th October this month.

In the one and half hour-long ceremony, the PBG will accept the President’s Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner. The presentation Parade will thereafter be followed by an Audio Visual Presentation highlighting the history and significance of the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner and the modern-day role of the PBG.

The President’s Secretariat said that people who are interested in witnessing the special show and the ceremony may register themselves on the website www.presidentofindia.gov.in as a limited number of seats are available on a first come first serve basis.