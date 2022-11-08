President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to the new Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud at Rashtrapati Bhawan tomorrow. He will succeed Justice Uday Umesh Lalit who is retiring today.

Justice DY Chandrachud will be the 50th Chief Justice of India. Born in 1959, Justice Chandrachud was appointed Judge of the Supreme Court of India on the 13th of May 2016. Earlier, he served as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. He had completed his LLB from Campus Law Centre from Delhi University and obtained an LLM degree and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences from Harvard Law School in the USA.