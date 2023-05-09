President Droupadi Murmu Presents Gallantry Awards

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu presented Gallantry Awards at the Defence Investiture Ceremony-2023 held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (May 9, 2023). Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were the Vice President of India, Prime Minister of India and Union Minister for Defence.
