President Droupadi Murmu nominates Gulam Ali Gurjar Muslim from J&K to Rajya Sabha

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated Gulam Ali, a Gurjar Muslim from Jammu and Kashmir, to Rajya Sabha. Mr Ali has been nominated to the Upper House on the recommendation of the Central government. This is perhaps for the first time a Gurjar Muslim from the region has been sent to the Rajya Sabha as a nominated member.

BJP’s IT Cell head Amit Malviya lauded the appointment calling it a significant step as it gives recognition to the Gurjar community living in the Kashmir Valley. He said, prior to abrogation of Article 370, the community was literally not recognised and all social benefits were denied to them.