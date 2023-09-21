President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates the first Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show at Greater Noida

New Delhi: Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show is a welcome step for taking the products of Uttar Pradesh to the markets of India and abroad. She was happy to note that more than 2000 manufacturers are displaying their products and more than 400 buyers from 66 countries are participating in this trade show. She expressed confidence that this event would become a powerful medium for the manufacturers and entrepreneurs of Uttar Pradesh to establish their reach in the national and international markets.

The President said that showcasing various products from ‘One District One Product’ in this trade show is commendable. She was happy to note that along with handicrafts based products, young entrepreneurs of the state, especially women entrepreneurs are also showcasing their products. She emphasised on the need to increase women’s participation in entrepreneurship and labour force.

The President noted that in recent years, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has taken several steps to boost economic growth and investment. She said that Uttar Pradesh is now among the fastest growing state-level economies in the country due to simplification of the investment process, ease of doing business and acceleration in infrastructure development. She expressed confidence that on the strength of such excellent economic performance at the state level, India would become the third largest economy in the world.

The President noted that Uttar Pradesh ranks first among all the states with more than 96 lakh MSMEs. She further noted that despite being a land-locked state, exports from Uttar Pradesh are continuously growing. She was happy to note that the state’s exports have increased from around Rs. 88,000 crore in the year 2017-18 to about Rs. 1,75,000 crore in the year 2022-23. She pointed out that the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration included the goal of local value creation and identifying the challenges faced by MSMEs and connecting MSMEs at the international level. She expressed confidence that the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show would advance our national and international priorities in line with the goals of the G20.