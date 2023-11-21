President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates L&T Skill Training Hub in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Mumbai, November 21, 2023: Marking a significant milestone, The Honourable President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, today inaugurated the L&T Skill Training Hub at her hometown Pahadpur, Mayurbhanj in Odisha. The historic event was also graced by Ms Meena Subrahmanyan, President of Prayas Trust – an L&T-funded non-profit organisation, along with senior officials of L&T and the Odisha-based non-profit SLS Trust.

L&T, in collaboration with SLS Trust, has established the Skill Training Hub across a land parcel of five acres. The state-of-the-art facility was completed in a remarkable five-month timeframe and aims at providing underprivileged youth in the region with training in construction skills, thus enabling them to become self-reliant. SLS Trust, led by its President, Ms Itishree Murmu, has been instrumental in creating opportunities for the marginalised sections of society.

Commenting on the launch of project, Ms Meena Subramanyan, President of Prayas Trust said, “This training center will enable candidates to fully focus on learning and developing their skills in an enabling environment with a strong focus on life skills and personality development. We believe that empowering the underprivileged youth through accessible skill training is not just an investment for their future but a promise of a brighter and more inclusive tomorrow.”

The project, which includes operations and maintenance, is a significant opportunity for the tribal youth in the area, connecting them with opportunities beyond their immediate surroundings.

Complementing her comment, Ms Mabel Abraham, Joint General Manager – Corporate Social Initiatives, L&T, said: “Transforming dreams into opportunities, L&T is dedicated to making a lasting impact by equipping underprivileged youth with valuable skills. Our commitment to empower these young individuals is a testament to our vision for a more promising and inclusive society.”

The Skill Training Hub is equipped with contemporary infrastructure, featuring an administrative-cum-institute building, a multipurpose hall, an e-learning hall, a digital training room, separate hostels for both boys and girls (each accommodating 120 individuals), dining facilities, practice yards for various trades, and a dedicated workshop for learning pipe welding.

Additionally, the training center is equipped with state-of-the-art simulators with AR/VR technology to enhance the learning experience.