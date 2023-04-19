President Droupadi Murmu Graces 26th Convocation Of Himachal Pradesh University

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 26th convocation of Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla today (April 19, 2023).



Speaking on the occasion, the President said that since its inception in 1970, Himachal Pradesh University has played a very important role in the field of higher education. The alumni of this University have left their mark in various fields including arts, medical, judiciary, sports, social service, politics and administration.



The President said that the climate of Himachal Pradesh attracts people from across the world. This region of the Himalayas is rich in fauna and flora. But climate change is affecting the ecology of this region also. It is need of hour to move forward together towards the goal of sustainable development while conserving the rich natural heritage of the state. Therefore, it is the duty of institutions like Himachal Pradesh University to promote research and innovation keeping in mind the needs of the local community and the ecological challenges of the region and contribute in eco-friendly development.



The President said that it is the fundamental duty of every citizen to develop scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform. She told the graduating students that while entering a new phase of life they should connect their individual goals with the national goals and contribute to the development of the country by marching forward in their chosen fields.



The President said that the youth of our country are making a mark across the world with their talent. Many of them have established start-ups and set great examples of success. Innovation is the main element of these start-ups. She was happy to note that Himachal Pradesh University has taken initiative to encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship among youth by setting up Incubation Centres.



