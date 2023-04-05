President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Awards in second Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu today conferred 55 Padma Awards for the year 2023, at the second Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening. She presented three Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 47 Padma Shri Awards.

Padma Vibhushan was given to ORS pioneer Dr Dilip Mahalanabis and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav posthumously.

The President presented Padma Bhushan to philanthropist Sudha Murthy, theoretical physicist Prof Deepak Dhar, Kannada author Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa and spiritual leader Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji. Legendary singer Vani Jairam was given Padma Bhushan posthumously.

President Murmu also conferred Padma Shri awards on Music composer MM Keeravani, Pithora painter Paresh Rathwa, Water Conservationist Umashankar Pandey, Sambalpuri Folk Singer Krishna Patel, Mathematician Sujatha Ramdorai, Educator Anand Kumar, actress Raveena Tandon and Medicinal plant farmer Pataet Kumar Sahu among others. Social worker Gajanan Jagannath Mane who has devoted his life to the rehabilitation of leprosy-affected people and Ajay Kumar Mandavi who is actively involved in rehabilitating former Maoists through Wood Carving Art were given Padma Shri.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Home Minister Amit Shah, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur along with several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

On the 22nd of last month, President Droupadi Murmu conferred 54 Padma Awards for the year 2023, at the first Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.