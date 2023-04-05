Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over 11,300 crore rupees in Telangana on Saturday.

He will flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express which will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours.

He will also attend a public function in Hyderabad, where he will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad. It is being developed at the cost of more than one thousand 350 crore rupees.

The establishment of AIIMS Bibinagar is an important milestone in providing comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Telangana at their doorstep.

On the same day in the evening, Prime Minister will flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. He will participate in the celebrations commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai.

On Sunday, Prime Minister will visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. He will also visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and interact with mahouts and kavadis of the elephant camp. Mr Modi will also interact with Field Directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.