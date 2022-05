President confers one Kirti Chakra (Posthumous) & 14 Shaurya Chakras (eight posthumous) during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-2)

New Delhi :President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred one Kirti Chakra (Posthumous) and 14 Shaurya Chakras, including eight posthumous, to the personnel of the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces and State/Union Territory Police during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-2) at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi on May 31, 2022. The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty.

The President also conferred 13 Param Vishisht Seva Medals and 29 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of exceptional order. Following is the list of awardees in order of presentation:

S No

RANK AND NAME

Service

KIRTI CHAKRA

1.

Shri Altaf HUSSAIN BHAT, CONstable, j&K Police (Posthumous)

MHA

SHAURYA CHAKRA

1.

SHRI SHAHBAZ AHMAD, SPECIAL POLICE OFFICER, J&K POLICE (POSTHUMOUS)

MHA

2.

SHRI AJEET SINGH, HEAD CONSTABLE (GD), 204 COBRA, CRPF (POSTHUMOUS)

MHA

3.

SHRI VIKAS KUMAR, CONSTABLE (GD), 204 COBRA, CRPF (POSTHUMOUS)

MHA

4.

SHRI PURNANAND, CONSTABLE (GD), 204 COBRA, CRPF (POSTHUMOUS)

MHA

5.

SHRI KULDEEP KUMAR URAWAN, HEAD CONSTABLE, 118 CRPF (POSTHUMOUS)

MHA

6.

SHRI DEBASIS SETHY, COMMANDO, ODISHA POLICE (POSTHUMOUS)

MHA

7.

SHRI SUDHIR KUMAR TUDU, COMMANDO, ODISHA POLICE (POSTHUMOUS)

MHA

8.

WING COMMANDER (NOW GROUP CAPTAIN) VARUN SINGH, (27987) FLYING (PILOT) (NOW POSTHUMOUS)

AIR FORCE

PARAM VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL

1.

VICE ADMIRAL AJENDRA BAHADUR SINGH, AVSM, VSM, ADC (02619-A)

NAVY

2.

VICE ADMIRAL SATISHKUMAR N GHORMADE, AVSM, NM, ADC (02671-W)

NAVY

3.

AIR MARSHAL BALABHADRA RADHA KRISHNA, AVSM, SC, ADC (17326) FLYING (PILOT)

AIR FORCE

4.

IC-40353H LIEUTENANT GENERAL PARAMJIT SINGH SANGHA, UYSM, AVSM, SM, THE INFANTRY (RETIRED)

ARMY

5.

IC-40753P LIEUTENANT GENERAL MANMOHAN JEET SINGH KAHLON, AVSM, THE ARMOURED CORPS (RETIRED)

ARMY

6.

IC-42475L LIEUTENANT GENERAL SAVNEET SINGH, YSM, SM, VSM, THE INFANTRY (RETIRED)

ARMY

7.

IC-45009F LIEUTENANT GENERAL SUKHDEEP SANGWAN, AVSM, SM**, THE INFANTRY (RETIRED)

ARMY

8.

MR-04744H LIEUTENANT GENERAL JOY CHATTERJEE, VSM, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS (RETIRED)

ARMY

9.

MR-05596P LIEUTENANT GENERAL MADHURI KANITKAR, AVSM, VSM, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS (RETIRED)

ARMY

10.

IC-41471H LIEUTENANT GENERAL SURENDAR KUMAR PRASHAR, AVSM, VSM, THE INFANTRY (RETIRED)

ARMY

11.

AIR MARSHAL DIPTENDU CHOUDHURY, AVSM, VM, VSM (17335) FLYING (PILOT) (RETIRED)

AIR FORCE

12.

AIR MARSHAL VIJAY PAL SINGH RANA, VSM (17736) ADMINISTRATION/FIGHTER CONTROLLER (RETIRED)

AIR FORCE

13.

IC-42294A MAJOR GENERAL SHAILJANAND JHA, VSM, THE ARMOURED CORPS (RETIRED)

ARMY

ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL

1.

IC-42387P LIEUTENANT GENERAL SURINDER SINGH MAHAL, VSM, THE ARMOURED CORPS

ARMY

2.

AIR MARSHAL CHALAPATI JONNALAGEDDA, VSM (17358) FLYING (PILOT)

AIR FORCE

3.

AIR MARSHAL SREEKUMAR PRABHAKARAN, VM, (17318)

AIR FORCE

4.

IC-42273K LIEUTENANT GENERAL BASANT KUMAR REPSWAL, VSM, THE ARMY SERVICE CORPS

ARMY

5.

IC-42542L LIEUTENANT GENERAL MANOJ KUMAR MAGO, YSM, SM**, THE BRIGADE OF THE GUARDS

ARMY

6.

IC-42390P LIEUTENANT GENERAL M UNNIKRISHNAN NAIR, SM, THE CORPS OF SIGNALS

ARMY

7.

IC-42794X LIEUTENANT GENERAL MV SUCHINDRA KUMAR, YSM**, VSM, THE INFANTRY

ARMY

8.

IC-45642F LIEUTENANT GENERAL REDDY VENKATESHA GA, SC, VSM, THE INFANTRY

ARMY

9.

IC-47003Y LIEUTENANT GENERAL DEVENDRA SHARMA, SM, THE ARMOURED CORPS

ARMY

10.

IC-47253A MAJOR GENERAL (NOW LIEUTENANT GENERAL) GAJENDRA JOSHI, SM, THE INFANTRY

ARMY

11.

MR-04902M MAJOR GENERAL (NOW LIEUTENANT GENERAL) ASHOK KUMAR JINDAL, YSM, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS

ARMY

12.

SURGEON VICE ADMIRAL NAVEEN CHAWLA, VSM (75402-T)

NAVY

13.

AIR MARSHAL PRASHANT BHARADWAJ, VSM** (37032) MEDICAL

AIR FORCE

14.

IC-44603W MAJOR GENERAL (NOW LIEUTENANT GENERAL) VIVEK KASHYAP, VSM, THE ARMOURED CORPS

ARMY

15.

IC-46319Y MAJOR GENERAL RAJEEV PURI, VSM, THE INFANTRY

ARMY

16.

IC-47566Y MAJOR GENERAL (NOW LIEUTENANT GENERAL) VM BHUVANA KRISHNAN, YSM, THE INFANTRY

ARMY

17.

IC-47646W MAJOR GENERAL GULJEET SINGH JAMWAL, SM**, THE INFANTRY

ARMY

18.

IC-48085Y MAJOR GENERAL MANISH MOHAN ERRY, SM, THE INFANTRY

ARMY

19.

IC-48118Y MAJOR GENERAL PRAVEEN KUMAR AIRY, VSM, THE INFANTRY

ARMY

20.

IC-48677H MAJOR GENERAL DHEERENDRA SINGH KUSHWAH, SM, THE INFANTRY

ARMY

21.

MR-05261X MAJOR GENERAL R RAVIKUMAR, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS

ARMY

22.

IC-41869X MAJOR GENERAL ARVIND BHATIA, THE INFANTRY (RETIRED)

ARMY

23.

IC-41885P MAJOR GENERAL U SURESH KUMAR, YSM, VSM, THE INFANTRY (RETIRED)

ARMY

24.

REAR ADMIRAL ATUL ANAND, VSM (03247-B)

NAVY

25.

REAR ADMIRAL UI BELLIAPPA, VSM (41291-T)

NAVY

26.

AIR VICE MARSHAL NAGESH KAPOOR, VM (18557) FLYING (PILOT)

AIR FORCE

27.

AIR VICE MARSHAL TEJINDER SINGH, VM (18806) FLYING (PILOT)

AIR FORCE

28.

AIR VICE MARSHAL KALVAKUNTLA SHEKHAR REDDY, VSM (17774) LOGISTICS (RETIRED)

AIR FORCE

29.

IC-51426K BRIGADIER ARVINDER SINGH HQ CE (P) HIMANK

ARMY

SHAURYA CHAKRA

1.

2.

3.

SHRI CHITESH KUMAR, DEPUTY COMMANDANT, CRPF

SHRI MANJINDER SINGH, SUB INSPECTOR, CRPF

SHRI SUNIL CHOUDHARY, CONSTABLE, CRPF

MHA (All three Awardees in One Citation)

4.

SHRI DILIP MALIK, DEPUTY COMMANDANT, 205 COBRA, CRPF

MHA

5.

SHRI ANIRUDH PRATAP SINGH, ASSISTANT COMMANDANT, 54 CRPF

MHA

6.

CAPTAIN (NOW COMMODORE) SACHIN REUBEN SEQUEIRA (04272-H)

NAVY