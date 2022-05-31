Ministry of Culture to organise Telangana Formation Day celebrations in New Delhi on 2nd June

The Ministry of Culture is organising Telangana Formation Day celebrations at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi at 6.00 P.M onwards on 2nd June 2022.

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah will be the Chief Guest at the program. Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER Shri G. Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi will also attend the event.

This event marks the first time that the Government of India will be celebrating ‘Telangana Day’ or ‘Telangana Formation Day’ to ensure that it is commemorated in a befitting manner.

The program aims to highlight the roots of the land of culture, heritage, architectural magnificence and unsung heroes of India’s youngest state, that is celebrating its eight anniversary this year. As a part of the program, popular singers from Telangana such as Smt Mangali and Vedala Hemachandra will be performing. The event will also witness performances from the school children of Haryana which is a paired state under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Folk dancers from Telangana and performances by Kathak Kendra Delhi, will also showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state.

The state of Telangana was officially formed on 2nd June 2014 and the day is celebrated as ‘Telangana Day’ or ‘Telangana Formation Day’. As this year marks the 75th year of Independence, the Government of India is celebrating and commemorating India’s glorious history, its people, culture and achievements. The celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on 12th March 2021 and started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence. The commemorations will end post a year on 15th August 2023.