Talcher: Pragati Mahila Mandal Talcher Area of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited has celebrated Vrikshyaropan Abhiyan on 19th August 2021. On this auspicious occasion, Smt. Dolly Mishra, President alongwith the members of Pragati Mahila Mandal Talcher Area, planted and distributed 500 no. of plants (12 varieties of fruit bearing & 08 varieties of forestry species) near Aurobindo School, Dera. They have taken the initiative to increase the green cover in Dera.

