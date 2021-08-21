JSPL emerges as the highest GST payer of Odisha

Angul: Steel and Power Ltd. (JSPL) situated at Angul, Odisha has emerged as the highest GST payer of the state in the private sector category.

Taking into consideration of the GST paid by the companies since 2018 to 2021, the GST and Central Excise Commissionerate Rourkela has felicitated Jindal Steel & Power, Angul, for its honest tax practices and mentioned in the citation that this kind of remarkable practice by any organisation will definitely motivate others to walk on the path of honesty and contribute to nation building.

On this occasion Mr. Vijay Rishi, Commissioner, GST & Central Excise of Commissionerate Rourkela has handed over the Certificate of Merit to Mr. Salim Akhtar, DGM (Taxation) and Mr. Ravi Wadhawan, DGM (finance) of JSPL Angul.

Upon receiving such honour from the Ministry of Finance, Government of India the Angul location head Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha said “Adhering to the rules & regulations set by the Govt. should be the prime responsibility of every individual and organisation. It is really a great news for all of us that the Ministry of Finance of our country has adjudged us not only as the highest GST payer of the state in the private sector category but also honoured us with a citation. As a responsible Corporate we shall continue to adhere to the Govt. regulations in all our future endeavours and business practices”.

On this occasion the representatives of SAIL, Chambers of Commerce, Association of Chartered Accountants and Association of Bar Council of Rourkela and Mr. Dev Jyoti Chakraborty, Addl. Commissioner, GST & Central Excise, Mr. Asiq Jamal, Dy. Commissioner, GST & Central Excise, Mr. Dharambir Singh, Suptd, GST & Central Excise and other Sr. Officials were also present.