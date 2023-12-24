Prabhas’ ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ Achieves Record-breaking Opening Day Collection of Rs 178.7 Crore Worldwide

The much-anticipated release of Prabhas-starrer “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” has taken the box office by storm, amassing a staggering Rs 178.7 crore on its inaugural day of release worldwide. The film, helmed by Prashanth Neel renowned for his directorial prowess in the blockbuster “KGF,” set a new benchmark by securing the highest opening day figure for any Indian title in 2023.

Hombale Films, the production house behind this magnum opus, proudly unveiled the remarkable success of “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.” The multi-lingual movie, hitting screens across Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages, captivated audiences and drew massive crowds to theaters from its opening day.

In a statement shared with the media, the production house expressed elation, stating, “Salaar: Ceasefire hits Rs 178.7 crores GBOC (worldwide) on the opening day! The biggest opening for any Indian film in 2023,” signifying the monumental achievement of the film in the entertainment landscape.

The phenomenal success of “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” underscores the unparalleled stardom of Prabhas and the directorial brilliance of Prashanth Neel, catapulting the movie to instant acclaim and setting a new milestone in the realm of Indian cinema. As fans and critics alike celebrate this monumental feat, the film’s box office dominance heralds an auspicious start, hinting at an exceptional journey ahead for this cinematic masterpiece.