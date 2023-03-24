Power Tariff Remains Unchanged In Odisha; 4% Rebate On Digital Payment

The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has kept the power tariff unchanged in the state.

The Commission informed that the power tariff will remain unchanged for domestic consumers.

According to sources, the price for the first 50 units will be Rs 3 per unit. For 50 to 200 units, the price will be Rs 4 per unit, for 200 to 400 units, the rate will be Rs 5.80 per unit.

Similarly, Consumers have to pay Rs 6.20 per unit in case of more than 400 units consumption.

However, 4% discount will be given to LT users on digital payments. A discount of 10 paise per unit has been given for rural consumers. A discount of 25 paise per unit will also be given for development in the railway sector.