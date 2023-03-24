Lok Sabha passes Demand for Grants authorising expenditure of about Rs 45 lakh crore for Financial Year 2023-24 by voice vote amid din

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed Demand for Grants authorising expenditure of about 45 lakh crore rupees for Financial Year 2023-24 by voice vote amid din. When the House met at 6 in the evening, Speaker Om Birla applied for the Guillotine after which the outstanding demands for grants were put to voice vote and passed.

The House passed Demand for Grants and Appropriation Bill 2023 authorizing the Government to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for its working as well as implementation of programmes and schemes for the fiscal beginning 1st April.

The Appropriation Bill was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Bill was later approved by voice vote after rejecting cut motions moved by opposition members. After that, the House was adjourned for the day.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Indian democracy and Adani Group issue continued to disrupt the Parliament proceedings consecutively for the eighth day today. The Lok Sabha was adjourned twice before the house met this evening. Rajya Sabha after the first adjournment met at 2 PM. However, the scene was no different in the Upper House. Treasury bench and opposition members started sloganeering on their demands which led to adjournment of the House for the day.