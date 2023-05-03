Postal union derecognition due to irregular funding and violation of multiple provisions



Service Associations have always been an integral part of Department of Posts. They play a vital role in furtherance of common service interests of its members.



Central Civil Services (Recognition of Service Association) Rules – CCS (RSA) Rules, 1993 provide for recognition of the Service Associations. It is incumbent upon all the recognised associations to comply with all the provisions of the CCS (RSA) Rules, 1993.



A complaint was received regarding alleged violation of these rules by two associations – All India Postal Employees Union Group ‘C’ and National Federation of Postal Employees (NFPE). The allegations pertained to irregular utilisation of the funds raised from members of the unions.



A detailed enquiry was conducted regarding complaints following due procedure. The union was given sufficient opportunity to present their case.



Enquiry report identified various irregularities in fund utilisation by the union which were violative of provisions of CCS (RSA) Rules, 1993. Violation of multiple provision under these rules amounted to non-compliance of the objective of service associations with respect to the following aspects:



Promoting the common service interest of its members [Rule 5(b)].

Utilising funds for purpose other than furtherance of objects of service association [Rule 5 (h)].

No political funding or propagation of political views of any party or its member [Rule 6 (c)]

These actions, if carried out by a Government Servant would also contravene provisions of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964 [Rule 6 (k)]



Therefore, following the due procedure, the Department of Posts has withdrawn the recognition of All India Postal Employees Union Group ‘C’ and National Federation of Postal Employees (NFPE) with effect from April 25, 2023.



Certain employees associations have been making non-factual and misleading statements regarding privatisation/corporatisation of Department of Posts.



It is clarified that there is no proposal of corporatization or privatisation of the Post Offices.



On the contrary, the Government in last few years has utilised the Postal network for doorstep digital banking and delivery of government services in rural areas. The post office network has, therefore, been consistently expanded and strengthened over the years.