Valedictory Function Held Of The 35th Naval Higher Command Course (NHCC)

Valedictory Function of the 35th Naval Higher Command Course (NHCC) was held at Naval War College (NWC) Goa on 03 May 23. 34 officers including 25 officers of the Indian Navy, four officers each from the Indian Army & Indian Airforce and one Coast Guard officer completed the course which commenced on 01 Aug 22. NHCC is the flagship course attended by Captains of the Indian Navy and equivalent ranks from the Army, Airforce and Coast Guard. The course aims to prepare officers for leadership at strategic and operational level with the primary focus on national security, maritime strategy, joint operations and technology transformations. During the course, the participating officers undertook research on a wide variety of subjects of strategic and operational importance to the nation in general and the Armed Forces in particular.



Shri Sreedharan Pillai, the Hon’ble Governor of Goa, was the Chief Guest for the function. Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command also graced the occasion. All the course participants were awarded degree certificates on Defence and Strategic Studies. Capt Rajeev Tiwari was awarded the Chief of Naval Staff Gold Medal for the Best Dissertation and Capt Vikram Ahuja was awarded the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (West) Silver medal for second best dissertation. Capt Kunal Bharadwaj was awarded the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (South) Silver Medal for the best Operation Research paper whilst Capt Varun Paniker and Col RR Laddha were awarded the Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief (East) Silver Medal for the second best paper. A newly instituted, General Bipin Rawat Trophy in the memory of first Chief of Defence Staff for the Most Spirited Officer was awarded to Capt Suraj James Rabeira during the function. Mrs Kala Hari Kumar, President Navy Welfare & Wellness Association (NWWA), Mrs Madhumati Hampiholi NWWA (Southern Region) and daughters of Late General Bipin Rawat were also present for the award function.



The Chief Guest congratulated the medal winners and lauded the officers for their perseverance and professional excellence. The graduating officers will now occupy key operational and staff billets in the Armed Forces and will be instrumental in policy formulation as also in decision making.



