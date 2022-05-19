Port Blair Airport to get New Terminal Building by October, 2022

New Delhi : Gateway to the pristine islands of Andaman &Nicobar, Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair is soon going to have a new terminal building. Considering the surge in the passenger traffic, Airports Authority of India has undertaken thework for Construction of New Integrated Terminal Building at an estimated cost of around Rs.707.73 Crore.

With total built up area of 40,837 sqm., the new terminal building will be capable to handle 1200 passengers during peak hoursand about 40 lakhs passengers annually.The new passenger terminal building will have three floors comprising of lower ground, upper ground and first floor.Thelower ground floor will be used as remote arrival, bus lounge and service area, the upper ground floor as access to the terminal building for departure andarrival of the passengers and the first floor as Security Hold Area (SHA) for international passengers.

Inspired from nature, the design of the terminal is a shell shaped structure depicting sea and islands. New Terminal Building is a Large Span (120 Mtr) structural steel framed building provided with aluminum sheet roofing and cable net glazingall around.The entire terminal will also have 100 per cent natural lighting for 12 hours a day which will be achieved by skylights along the roof.The world-class building will be equipped with 28 check-in counters, three passenger boarding bridges and four conveyor belts. City side area of the airport will also be developed with adequate parking facilities for car, taxi and buses along with the landscaping.

The work for construction of additional Apron area is also in progress which will add four additional baysfor the parking of the aircraft. More than 80% of project work is completed and the development project is targeted to be completed by October, 2022.

The operationalization of new terminal building will give boost to the expansion of tourism industry andthereby improving economy of the region. The increased connectivity will not only create new employment opportunities for the local community but also provide accessto better educational and medical facilities.