PNB honours the families of Martyrs’ of Galwan Valley

Hyderabad: As India gears up to celebrate its 74th Independence Day, nation’s second-largest banking institution, Punjab National Bank salutes and honours the family members of the soldiers who were martyred in Galwan Valley, on the intervening night of June 15th and 16th. Punjab National Bank felicitated the families of the soldiers by giving a memento and shawl on behalf of the bank.

Across India, Punjab National Bank senior officials personally visited and comforted the families of these courageous martyrs who made their supreme sacrifice in the service of our nation. PNB will always remember their sacrifice. The bank also assured the families that they will always support them and provide all possible assistance required.

The family members of the martyrs were experiencing a mixed set of emotions. On the one hand, feeling the sorrowful loss of their loved ones and on the other, the pride at being honoured and rewarded.

Families of the martyrs thanked the bank management for the generosity and contribution by PNB.

PNB Parivar honouring families of the martyrs across the nation:

Martyr Col.B Santosh Babu, who was the commanding officer of the 16th Bihar Regiment. PNB officials visited their residence in Hyderabad and felicitated Smt. Santoshi, wife of Col. Santosh Babu with a shawl and memento

PNB Pathankot branch Zonal manager Sh Onkarjit Singh, Circle Head Sh Parminder Singh Jaswal, Chief Manager Sh. Lalit Mehra, and other officials visited Martyr Satnam Singh, Amritsar residence and felicitated wife Smt. Jaswinder Kaur, father Sh Jaagir Singh and mother Smt Kashmir Kaur and other family members. (Photo Attached)

PNB Madurai branch officials visited the residence of Martyr Mr. K. Palani in Ramnad and honoured his family members with a shawl and memento

PNB Bistupur, CO Ranchi (South) Circle Head Sh Deepak Shrivastava, and other officials visited the residence of Martyr Sh. Ganesh Hansda and felicitated his family members with a shawl and memento. (Photo Attached)

PNB Bhilai Circle Head Sh. Jitendra Swain visited the residence of Martyr Ganesh Ram Kunjan and honoured his family members with a shawl and memento. (Photo Attached)

PNB Bokaro branch’s Zonal Manager and Chief Manager Sh Rajesh Arora and other officials visited the residence of Martyr Sh. Kundan Kumar Ojha in Sahibganj and felicitated his family members with a shawl and memento. (Photo Attached)

PNB Rewa branch, Bhopal officials visited Martyr Nayak Deepak Kumar’s residence and met his family members for offering prayers, a shawl and memento. (Photo Attached)

PNB Patna branch officials visited Martyr Sunil Kumar Singh’s residence and felicitated his family member with a shawl and memento. (Photo Attached)

PNB Bihita, Patna branch officials visited Martyr Jaykishore Singh’s residence and felicitated his family members with a shawl and memento. (Photo Attached)

PNB Patna branch officials visited Martyr Kundan Kumar’s residence in Saharsa Bhagalpur and felicitated his family members with a shawl and memento

PNB Arrah, Bhojpur branch officials visited Martyr Chandan Kumar Yadav’s residence in Jagdishpur and felicitated his family members with a shawl and memento

PNB Darbhanga branch officials visited Martyr Aman Kumar Yadav’s residence in Sultanpur and felicitated his family members with a shawl and memento

PNB Muzaffarpur branch officials visited Martyr Jaykishore Singh’s residence in Jandaha and felicitated his family members with a shawl and memento

