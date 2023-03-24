PMJ Jewels Flagship Store launched in Jayanagar, Bengaluru

PMJ Jewels, South India’s most loved fine jewellery brand, today launched its new flagship store at Jayanagar, Bengaluru. Ms. Usha Thulasiram (Director, Lahari Music) along with celebrity influencer- Mithali Sagar (House of MISU), Dr Shruthi Gowda, Dr. Sailaja Vallabhaneni, Shri Kushal Kumar Jain – Chairman, PMJ Jewels and Mr.Manish Borundia- PMJ Jewels Director – South inaugurated the new store. This is PMJ’s 27th store in South India and the 4th store in Bengaluru, as part of the brand’s aggressive expansion plans.

The new flagship store at Jayanagar, Bengaluru promises to be an iconic landmark destination for high-end jewellery, offering designs ranging from Heritage to Contemporary Diamond to Traditional Temple jewellery. The new flagship store at Jayanagar which is spread over 20000 sft with 4 floors will be hosting more than 10000+ never-seen-before handcrafted designer wedding jewellery in diamond and gold designs. The store will enthral jewellery enthusiasts as an ‘Experience Centre’ and a place where creative thinking and innovative jewellery ideas are translated into exquisite pieces of jewellery that are combined with high-quality and craftsmanship.

Jewellery at PMJ has always stood as an epitome of classic glamour, a significant fashion essential and carry generations-worth of sentimental value while making for distinct markers of love and tradition. Resonating an inimitable charm of its bridal jewellery collection, PMJ Jewels, new flagship store in Jayanagar, Bengaluru will include a wide range of collections that was never witnessed by the people of Garden City.

The store is also displaying the ‘Largest Bridal Collection’ ever witnessed by Bengaluru from 24th March to 30th March. The display will have exclusively crafted designs across diamonds, gold, solitaires along with exclusive Polki collection, and special wedding jewellery ranging from extravagant to simple, traditional to modern and also everyday light wear creations with a focus on region specific jewellery keeping in mind the discerning jewellery enthusiasts of Bengaluru.

Speaking at the new flagship store launch Ms. Usha Thulasiram, Director, Lahari Music said, “I am very happy to be part of the launch of this iconic flagship store. PMJ Jewels have a huge variety of collections in diamond jewellery, which is hand-crafted. The people of Bengaluru will definitely witness a superior craftsmanship with designs from delicate pieces to extravagant along with jewellery subjected to top-notch quality and precision at PMJ jewels.”

Special Guest Mithali Sagar – House of MISU, celebrity influencer sharing her thoughts at the new flagship store launch said, “I feel extremely delighted to be part of this new store launch of PMJ Jewels. An unwavering commitment to crafting world class jewellery rooted in Indian Tradition has made PMJ Jewels the most loved jewellery brand. People from every corner of Bengaluru with different cultures and traditions also will surely love the collections at the new flagship store of PMJ”.

Expressing their joy at the inauguration of the store Shri Kushal Kumar Jain – Chairman, PMJ Jewels & Mr.Manish Borundia- PMJ Jewels, Director – South said, “We are honoured today by the august presence of Ms. Usha Thulasiram, Dr. Shruti Gowda and Ms. Mitali Sagar. We thank the guests who have blessed up and launched our new flagship store. We will also be hosting a unique bridal exhibition from 24th March to 30th March at the store which will be the ‘Largest Bridal Collection’ Bengaluru might have ever witnessed. We invite all the brides, bridesmaids, the relatives and all jewellery lovers who should visit this beautiful display of latest collection at our newly launched store. We strongly believe every visitor who comes to the store will love our latest and exquisite designs and we promise a wonderful experience to cherish.”

The always-happening city of Bangalore will definitely witness an extravagant new range of collections in diamond jewellery. The eye-feasting collections are going to attract working employees to occasional shoppers. The wedding jewellery collection is going to be one of its kind in Bangalore.