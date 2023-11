New Delhi, 18th November: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today responded to a post by music legend Mick Jagger.

Mr Jagger posted about his happiness for being in India. The Prime Minister, making reference to some of his famous songs replied on X:

“‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’, but India is a land brimming with seekers, offering solace and ‘Satisfaction’ to all.

Delighted to know you found joy among the people and culture here.

Do keep coming…”