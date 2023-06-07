PM Sheikh Hasina calls for boosting cooperation between armed forces of Bangladesh and India

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for boosting cooperation between the armed forces of Bangladesh and India. She said this when Army Chief General Manoj Pande paid a courtesy call on her at her office at the Bangladesh Parliament, Jatiya Sangsad.

Prime Minister’s Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam briefed the media after the meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and India’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande.

Referring to the setting up of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT), Prime Minister Hasina said the two countries could use the opportunity to have an exchange of activities for mutual welfare.

She recalled with gratitude the support provided by the Indian government, army, and its people during the 1971 liberation war of Bangladesh.

Army Chief Manoj Pande said that the cooperation and collaboration between the armies of the two countries was progressing well. He said there was a potential to further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries in technical and other fields.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande was on a two-day official visit to Bangladesh between June 5-6 at the invitation of his counterpart General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed. During the visit, General Manoj Pande held discussions on areas of mutual interest for cooperation between armies of the two countries with General Shafiuddin Ahmed and other senior officials of the Bangladesh Army. He also reviewed the passing out parade of officer cadets of the 84th Long Course at the Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA), Chattogram.