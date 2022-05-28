National

PM pays tributes to Veer Savarkar on his jayanti

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Prime Minister,  Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Veer Savarkar on his jayanti.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“मां भारती के कर्मठ सपूत वीर सावरकर को उनकी जयंती पर आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि।”

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.