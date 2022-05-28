PM pays tributes to Veer Savarkar on his jayanti

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Veer Savarkar on his jayanti.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;
“मां भारती के कर्मठ सपूत वीर सावरकर को उनकी जयंती पर आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि।”
