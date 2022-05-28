C-DOT organizes annual Intellectual Property (IP) awards ceremony to felicitate its IP achievers in various areas of Telecom

New Delhi :Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the premier Telecom R&D Centre of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India organized the annual Intellectual Property (IP) awards ceremony to felicitate its IP achievers in various areas of Telecom. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Shri Nizamul Haq, Member (Services), Digital Communications Commission, Department of Telecommunications, Government of India as the Chief Guest.

Intellectual Property (IP) awards are conferred annually in C-DOT that are aimed at recognizing and rewarding the inventors and contributors. This year witnessed the IP contributions in diverse areas spanning Wi-Fi, 4G/5G, Broadcasting, Network Management, Security and Disaster Management. Researchers were honoured for their contribution towards Patents (Indian/Foreign), Trademarks, Copyrights, Design Registrations and publication of papers in various conferences and journals. A total of 43 inventors were awarded for their commendable achievements. Awards were distributed for achievements in the area of patents, copyrights, and design and research papers.

Shri Nizamul Haq, Member (Services), Digital Communications Commission, Department of Telecommunications, Government of India while delivering the keynote address, underscored the key role of Intellectual Property rights in wider adoption of indigenous technological innovations across the world. He lauded C-DOT’s initiatives towards nurturing talent and innovation with a well-curated IPR policy. He encouraged researchers to innovate for realizing the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and make “Azadi Ka Amrit mahotsav” a tremendous success. He further stressed that CDOT management should encourage our young engineers to participate in TSDSI , international standards bodies, ITU study groups etc and contribute in standards making

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, Executive Director, C-DOT congratulated and extended his greetings to IP Achievers and C-DOT engineers. He remarked that C-DOT is committed to supporting the growth of indigenous innovation ecosystem to spur the design, development and deployment of standardized, secure and cost-effective technological solutions. The members of C-DOT Project Board, Dr. Pankaj Kumar Dalela, Ms. Shikha Srivastava and Shri Daniel Jebaraj also attended the event and congratulated the IP achievers.