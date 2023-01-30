PM Narendra Modi welcomes UN PGA Csaba Kőrösi

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today welcomed H.E. Mr. Csaba Korosi, President of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said:

“Happy to welcome @UN_PGA Csaba Kőrösi on his first visit to India. Reaffirmed India’s commitment to multilateralism, including at the UN. We discussed the importance of conserving and optimising global water resources. Welcomed his support for #G20India.”