PM Narendra Modi urges people to strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has urged people to strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Shri Modi also recalled the monumental courage and efforts of those who dreamt of a flag for free India. He has also shared some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru. He said that 22nd July has a special relevance in our history as on this day in 1947, our National Flag was adopted.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag.”

“Today, 22nd July has a special relevance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our National Flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru.”

“Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build the India of their dreams.”