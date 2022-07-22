India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 201.30 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 201.30 Cr (2,01,30,97,819) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,65,61,942 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.83 Cr (3,83,43,085) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10410750 2nd Dose 10083124 Precaution Dose 6115148 FLWs 1st Dose 18428561 2nd Dose 17658239 Precaution Dose 11693029 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 38343085 2nd Dose 26817744 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 60961790 2nd Dose 50476535 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559109317 2nd Dose 506930982 Precaution Dose 10976867 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203605661 2nd Dose 194808808 Precaution Dose 7974448 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127386371 2nd Dose 121730361 Precaution Dose 29586999 Precaution Dose 6,63,46,491 Total 2,01,30,97,819

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,49,482. Active cases now constitute 0.34% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.46%. 21,219 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,31,71,653.

21,880 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,95,359 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.16 Cr (87,16,56,205) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.51% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.42%.