India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 201.30 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 201.30 Cr (2,01,30,97,819) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,65,61,942 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.83 Cr (3,83,43,085) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10410750
2nd Dose 10083124
Precaution Dose 6115148
FLWs 1st Dose 18428561
2nd Dose 17658239
Precaution Dose 11693029
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 38343085
2nd Dose 26817744
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 60961790
2nd Dose 50476535
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559109317
2nd Dose 506930982
Precaution Dose 10976867
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203605661
2nd Dose 194808808
Precaution Dose 7974448
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127386371
2nd Dose 121730361
Precaution Dose 29586999
Precaution Dose 6,63,46,491
Total 2,01,30,97,819

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,49,482. Active cases now constitute 0.34% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.46%. 21,219 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,31,71,653.

 

21,880 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,95,359 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.16 Cr (87,16,56,205) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.51% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.42%.

 

