PM Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi on July 15

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Varanasi on July 15th, 2021 and during his visit he will be inaugurating as well as laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects.

At around 11 AM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate various public projects and works, including a 100 bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on River Ganga and three lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi Ghazipur Highway. Projects worth around Rs. 744 crores will be inaugurated. He will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs. 839 crores. These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyanv.

At around 12:15 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre – Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance. Thereafter, at around 2 PM, he will inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing, BHU. He will also meet with officials and medical professionals to review Covid preparedness.